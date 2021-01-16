Left Menu
The China International Import Expo, a boost to global service trade

International cooperation in service trade will be an increasingly important driver. For foreign companies intending to tap the huge growth potential of the service trade in China, the China international Import Expo CIIE is a prime platform. The Trade in Services Exhibition Area at the third CIIE covered an area of 30,000 square meters, and was divided into five sections, including finance, logistics, consulting, inspection testing, and cultural tourism.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China was in 2019 ranked third in the world, behind the United States and Singapore, in terms of digital economy competitiveness, according to a recent report by the Shanghai Academy of Social Science.

The rise of digital technologies in China has accelerated the deep integration of various industries, enabling the service economy to thrive. Today, the service economy has become a major driver of economic growth. International cooperation in service trade will be an increasingly important driver.

For foreign companies intending to tap the huge growth potential of the service trade in China, the China international Import Expo (CIIE) is a prime platform.

The Trade in Services Exhibition Area at the third CIIE covered an area of 30,000 square meters, and was divided into five sections, including finance, logistics, consulting, inspection & testing, and cultural tourism. More than 250 exhibitors, over 50 of which were Fortune Global 500 companies and industrial leaders, showed up for the exhibition.

Artificial intelligence, big data and cloud services were also among the highlights of the event.

The fourth CIIE, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021, will include more service varieties.

Exhibitors in the fields of financial services (banking, insurance and asset management), logistics, information technology, inspection and testing, integrated services, supply chain management, services in culture, tourism, education, entertainment and sports are all welcome to attend.

In 2020, the CIIE unveiled its Special Committee for Intelligent Supply Chain, which will pool the wisdom of industry leaders to promote a greater opening-up of China's service industry and help bolster the development of the supply chain management.

The CIIE is the world's largest import expo and one of the top 10 business shows in the world. It unleashes the potential of the global marketplace.

The global trade fair caters to a complete range of industries, including food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent and information technology, consumer goods, medical devices, healthcare products and trade in services.

Over 10,000 journalists have covered the expo during the past three years. In the domestic market alone, more than 3.5 million reports and social media posts featured the CIIE.

The registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

