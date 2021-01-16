Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Microsoft Surface tools that enable IT admins to deploy, manage and secure Surface devices in their organization have been updated with support for the latest enterprise devices.

The updated Surface tools for IT are available for download from the Microsoft Download Center. Here're the updated tools:

Surface Enterprise Management Mode: It allows you to secure and manage firmware settings within your organization. Customers can now use Surface Enterprise Management Mode to install Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise configurations on new Surface Hub 2S 85" and 50" models.

Surface Diagnostic Tool for Business: This tool eases support experience through Surface Diagnostics. This tool provides a full suite of diagnostic tests and software repairs to quickly investigate, troubleshoot, and resolve hardware, software, and firmware issues with Surface devices. Note that Surface Hub Hardware Diagnostics is already built into the Teams OS device for easier troubleshooting and is available in Microsoft Stores for download.

Further, the latest versions of other tools including Surface Data Eraser, Surface Brightness Control, Surface Asset Tag already have built-in support for the newly launched Surface Pro 7+ - the latest generation of the class defining Surface 2-in-1 for commercial enterprises and educational institutions. It uses the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors and offers up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.