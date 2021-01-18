Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp delays enforcement of updated privacy policy to May 15 amid backlash

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy terms by three months, following backlash from users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:59 IST
WhatsApp delays enforcement of updated privacy policy to May 15 amid backlash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy terms by three months, following backlash from users. According to Mashable, as it stands, the new data-sharing policy won't be enforced until May 15, so people can "review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available."

Earlier this month, WhatsApp informed its users by way of in-app alerts to agree to new terms of condition, which granted the app the consent to share some personal information with Facebook. Information being inferred to here includes phone numbers, profile information, email address, IP address and location specifics. As per Mashable, WhatsApp has repeatedly clarified that the change will not cause users' chats and other profile information to be shown to Facebook. Instead, the change pertains to business chats with a company's representatives through WhatsApp.

As reported by Mashable, the firm added that it "never planned to delete any accounts" based on users not agreeing to new terms of the agreement, and no such action will be taken in the future. WhatsApp recognised that there has been "much confusion" surrounding its recent update, so the company is "going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait emir accepts cabinet resignation in government-assembly standoff

Kuwaits emir has accepted the resignation of the cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, after a standoff between the government and parliament over questioning the prime minister.The political confrontation, which erupted less than...

Cold snap drives Polish power demand to record high

Polish electricity demand hit a record of more than 27 gigawatts GW on Monday, but the grid operator PSE said the system could cope with the surge in usage caused by freezing temperatures. The previous record was 26.8 GW, set on Dec. 10.Pol...

Thai private hospitals reserve COVID-19 vaccines ahead of approval

Two private hospitals in Thailand have ordered millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines ahead of regulatory approval, adding to government orders of vaccines as the Southeast Asian country tackles a second wave of the virus. We ordered one...

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 bn by March: Report

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is likely to spend at least USD 20 billion more to support the rupee and increase the forex kitty through the reminder of the financial year, taking its overall forex intervention to USD 93 billion, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021