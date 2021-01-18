WhatsApp delays enforcement of updated privacy policy to May 15 amid backlash

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy terms by three months, following backlash from users. According to Mashable, as it stands, the new data-sharing policy won't be enforced until May 15, so people can "review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available."

Earlier this month, WhatsApp informed its users by way of in-app alerts to agree to new terms of condition, which granted the app the consent to share some personal information with Facebook. Information being inferred to here includes phone numbers, profile information, email address, IP address and location specifics. As per Mashable, WhatsApp has repeatedly clarified that the change will not cause users' chats and other profile information to be shown to Facebook. Instead, the change pertains to business chats with a company's representatives through WhatsApp.

As reported by Mashable, the firm added that it "never planned to delete any accounts" based on users not agreeing to new terms of the agreement, and no such action will be taken in the future. WhatsApp recognised that there has been "much confusion" surrounding its recent update, so the company is "going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp." (ANI)

