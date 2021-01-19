SSI Innovations launches medical robotics surgery system in India

Medical robotic technology firm SS Innovations on Tuesday launched its SSI multi-arm novel tele-robotic assistance surgical system in the country at a price of Rs 4-5 crore.

The company in a statement said that the dominant current robotic system is expensive and associated with a steep learning curve, resulting in the limited availability.

''The price of the system will be around Rs 4 to 5 crore. Initially, once we go into the commercial production we will be able to produce between 150-200 robotics systems in the first year. Our goal will be to ramp up the production as we launch our products globally,'' SSI Chairman and CEO Sudhir P Srivastava said.

''Robotics shall be the future of surgery, and my vision is to create a technologically advanced system that will be cost-effective, easy to use, and can be applied to all surgical specialities. Thus, benefiting most patients around the world,'' Srivastava said.

Compared to conventional surgery, robotic surgery results in smaller incisions, that reduces pain, scarring and leads to quicker recovery, he added.

The MANTRA (multi-arm novel tele robotic assistance) system was recently utilised for the first in human pilot study at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, where the surgeons successfully completed 18 complex Urology, Gynaecology and General Surgery procedures in less than a month, the statement said. ''The dedicated team of engineers and scientists at SS Innovations have been working hard under Dr Srivastava's guidance for the past few years to develop a cost-effective robotic surgical system. I congratulate them on this launch'', Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute Medical Director Dr Sudhir Rawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)