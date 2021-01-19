Left Menu
OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi phones featuring Snapdragon 870 SoC to arrive in Q1

The Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform features an improved Kryo 585 CPU that performs intense mobile computing at up to 3.2 GHz and the ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU that delivers smooth and fast graphics rendering.

Image Credit: Qualcomm

US chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, the successor to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with boosted CPU performance, insanely-fast 5G connectivity and geared-up gaming.

Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO and Xiaomi will be among the key OEMs to launch the Snapdragon 870-powered devices which are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Benefitting from the powerful performance of the new Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, we will continue to build high-end flagship device and bring more surprises to global consumers regarding 5G, camera, AI, and more.

Lei Zhang, vice president of Mi Smartphone and general manager of hardware R&D, Xiaomi

The Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform features an improved Kryo 585 CPU that performs intense mobile computing at up to 3.2GHz and the ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU that delivers smooth and fast graphics rendering.

As for connectivity, the Snapdragon 870 5G SoC features the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System that enables 5G connectivity with peak speeds up to 7.5 Gbps and supports mmWave, Sub-6 GHz, TDD, FDD, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). The chipset also features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 System that delivers fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio experiences with advanced feature implementations.

The new chipset brings a full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0 and Qualcomm Game Smoother. Further, the 10-bit HDR gaming and updatable GPU drivers are claimed to deliver the latest graphics and performance improvements.

At Motorola, we strive to deliver meaningful innovations that matter to our consumers, and we are glad to announce that soon we will bring the new Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform into our portfolio, unleashing the power of our smartphones to new and unique experiences

Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola Mobility

