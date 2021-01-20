Samsung's new 870 EVO SSD brings best-in-class performance and reliability

Samsung has unveiled the 870 EVO SSD, the latest SATA solution in the company's world's best-selling consumer SSD series, that combines best-in-class performance and reliability and is priced significantly lower than the previous EVO 860 model.

Featuring Samsung's latest V-NAND and controller, the new 870 EVO reaches maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. The drive's Intelligent TurboWrite technology uses a large variable SLC buffer to help maintain its peak performance levels.

The Samsung 870 EVO SSD is claimed to offer around 38% higher random read performance speeds and 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO.

In terms of compatibility, the drive can be used with all devices that have a 2.5-inch SATA interface connection and with its power-saving sleep mode, the 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Window's Modern Standby function.

The Samsung 870 EVO SSD will be available in 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB capacity, with class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TBW, 1,200TBW, 600TBW, 300TBW and 150TBW, respectively.

Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users. KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics

The Samsung 870 EVO is priced starting at USD49.99 for the 250GB model and the company will be offering a 5-year limited warranty on the new SSDs. Moreover, the drive is said to be designed with the environment in mind and expands consumer choice for greener products.