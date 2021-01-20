Honor's ultra-rugged smartwatch 'Watch GS Pro' gets price cut of Rs 3,000

Honor launched the Watch GS Pro smartwatch in India in October 2020. At launch, the watch was priced at Rs 17,999 and now on the occasion of Republic Day, the company has slashed its price by Rs 3,000.

With this offer, the Honor Watch GS Pro is now available for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart as part of the Big Saving Days sale which kicked off today and will go on till January 24th. The watch has two color options- Black and Blue.

Adventure calling? Make it epic with the ultra-rugged #HONORWatchGSPro on your wrist. Get it now at just Rs.14,999 on @Flipkart 's #BigSavingDays offer. #HappyRepublicDay For prime members the offers starts from today.Buy now: https://t.co/pEk9EuaMvE pic.twitter.com/KhRuMzviC0 — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 19, 2021

Honor Watch GS Pro: Specs and features

Sporting a rugged exterior, the MIL-STD-810G certified Honor Watch GS Pro smartwatch can withstand the most extreme conditions including temperature shock, rain, solar radiation, low pressure, etc successfully. The rugged watch boasts a polycarbonate body with a 1.39-inch AMOLED color display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and two side function buttons.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is powered by the Huawei Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It is equipped with a 790mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 25 days, 100 hours on power-saving mode with GPS on and 14 days under heavy usage scenario, on a single charge.

As for the health and wellness monitoring features, the watch comes with more than 100 sports modes including hiking and skiing. It supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and all-night sleep tracking. It also features a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen saturation level and also supports stress measurement, guided breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking.

The Honor Watch GS Pro has built-in dual satellite navigation systems, GPS and GLONASS, and with the GPS Route Back feature, users can find their way back. Other features include a built-in speaker and microphone to make or receive calls via Bluetooth, notifications for calls, messages and social media apps, remote music control and a smartphone camera trigger.