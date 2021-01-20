Amazon Exclusive offer on Samsung Galaxy M31(6 GB,128 GB)

Amazon.in has brought exclusive offers on Samsung Galaxy M31 in Great Republic Day Sale January 2021. This phone comes with 3 different colours schemes-Ocean Blue, Space Black, Iceberg Blue.Amazon has brought 2 Edition to it.

Prime Edition

Normal Edition

Prime Edition is only available in Space Black colour. In Prime Edition you will Get 3 months Complimentary Prime Membership on purchasing Samsung M31 Prime Edition Smartphone.

And Amazon is not charging any extra money for the Prime Edition , for Complimentary Prime Membership, you should select Prime Membership as in below screenshot and Amazon is charging any extra money for Prime Edition, but you need to choose only in Space Black colour.

Normal Edition availabe in Ocean Blue, Space Black, Iceberg Blue.

In this edition, you will not get benefits of Prime Membership.

Features

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Quad camera setup - 64MP (F1.8) main camera + 8MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 5MP (F2.2) depth camera + 5MP (F2.4) macro camera | 32MP (F2.0) front facing camera

6000mAH lithium-ion battery | 15W Type-C fast charger in the box

Exclusive offer on Samsung Galaxy M31

10% Instant Discount On SBI Credit Cards + Extra 1,000 Off

To Get Rs.1,000 Extra Cashback, Activate The Coupon On Amazon As In The Above Screenshot.

Conclussion

So this is the fair deal in this price. You are getting high configuration with an exclusive discount. This offer is valid of limited time, So hurry up, grab the deal now.

For more detail, visit on Amazon offer page