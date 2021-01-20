Left Menu
DC set to relaunch its mobile app to focus on comics

DC is all set to shake up its comics app on January 21 and will be relaunching it as DC Universe Infinite.

20-01-2021
DC superheroes (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

DC is all set to shake up its comics app on January 21 and will be relaunching it as DC Universe Infinite. According to The Verge, the original DC Universe featured television shows and comics, but now that DC shows have moved to HBO Max, the company has decided to refocus the app on comics and the 'fan community,' while keeping the same USD 7.99-a-month price.

DC Universe Infinite will have DC's catalogue and early access to comics six months after they are released physically in stores. The company said that the comic reader in its app has been improved, and users will have more options to curate custom lists of titles.

The app will also have a customisable icon and a widget for iOS 14 so that users can get back into whatever they were reading faster. As per The Verge, in terms of features, DC Universe Infinite is most similar to Marvel Unlimited, which is Marvel's USD 9.99-a-month take on an exclusive comics service.

Infinite undercuts Marvel by keeping its cost at USD 7.99 a month (or USD 74.99 a year), and it might help to make it popular as WarnerMedia rolls out its plans for the DC universe(s) in film and TV. (ANI)

