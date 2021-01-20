MediaTek's new 6nm Dimensity 1200 SoC supports 168Hz display, 200MP camera

MediaTek on Wednesday announced two new 6nm chipsets - Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 - that will power a range of 5G smartphones from the high-end to the mid-tier.

Based on TSMC's advanced 6nm process technology, both chipsets are claimed to deliver top of the line camera features graphics and connectivity enhancements.

The Dimensity 1200 chipset boasts an octa-core processor featuring an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

On the other hand, the Dimensity 1100's octa-core processor includes four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. Both chipsets feature a nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU.

The Dimensity 1200 supports up to 168Hz display, 200MP photos and up to 4K HDR video recording whereas the Dimensity 1100 supports up to 144Hz display and 108MP camera. Both chipsets support AI camera features including AI-Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI noise reduction (AINR) and HDR capabilities and new AI-enhanced video playback features including AI SDR-to-HDR.

In terms of connectivity, both MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and 1100 5G chipsets support 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) architectures, 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and other OEMs are expected to launch 5G smartphones with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets at the end of Q1 and beginning of Q2 this year.