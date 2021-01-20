Left Menu
Development News Edition

AlphaICs raises USD 8 mn in funding from Emerald Technology Ventures, Endiya Partners and others

Michal Natora, Investment Director Industrial IT at Emerald, will join AlphaICs board of directors.The funds will be used to tape-out the Gluon AI chip, to develop the software stack and to build system solutions for its target markets, it added.Pradeep Vajram, chairman and CEO of AlphaICs, said the funding will help the company bring its first inference co-processor to the market for vision applications with low latency requirements.We are also working with strategic partners to bring innovative solutions to the industrial, automotive, and surveillance markets, he added.AlphaICs designs and develops high-performance AI Chips for edge computing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:17 IST
AlphaICs raises USD 8 mn in funding from Emerald Technology Ventures, Endiya Partners and others

Tech firm AlphaICs on Wednesday said it has secured USD 8 million (about Rs 58.4 crore) in funding, led by Endiya Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures.

The Series-B round was led by Endiya Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures, with participation of existing Series-A investors ReBright Partners and 3One4 Capital, according to a statement.

Aaruha Technology Fund, IREON Ventures, Canal Ventures, JSR Corporation, CBC Co ltd and the Whiteboard Capital also participated in the round. Michal Natora, Investment Director Industrial IT at Emerald, will join AlphaICs' board of directors.

''The funds will be used to tape-out the Gluon AI chip, to develop the software stack and to build system solutions for its target markets,'' it added.

Pradeep Vajram, chairman and CEO of AlphaICs, said the funding will help the company bring its first inference co-processor to the market for vision applications with low latency requirements.

''We are also working with strategic partners to bring innovative solutions to the industrial, automotive, and surveillance markets,'' he added.

AlphaICs designs and develops high-performance AI Chips for edge computing. AlphaICs' Real AI Processor (RAPTM), based on a proprietary highly modular and scalable architecture, enables AI acceleration for low power edge applications, as well as high performance edge data centers.

Edge computing refers to computational processing of data away from the centralised nodes and closer to sources of data.

''Edge AI applications in consumer markets like high-end smartphones, wearables as well as enterprise markets like robots, cameras, and sensors will be pervasive in the next few years.

''AlphaICs RAP accelerates inferencing as well as learning tasks on-device, rather than in a remote data center delivering benefits like low latency, cost, data privacy, and security,'' Sateesh Andra, managing director of Endiya Partners, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malinga announces retirement from franchise cricket

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on Wednesday announced retirement from franchise cricket after Mumbai Indians released him ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.Malinga, the highest-wicket taker in the IPL history, informed his...

Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action

The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline said Wednesday it has suspended work on the pipeline in in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.Bidens Day One plans included moving to revoke a presi...

Glass maker Schott predicts enough vials to go around for COVID-19 vaccines

Germanys unlisted Schott AG, the worlds biggest supplier of speciality glass for medical bottles and syringes, said on Wednesday it did not see any shortage of vials for bottling COVID-19 vaccines. Drugmakers last year warned of limited sup...

Biden to hit reset on nation's fight against COVID-19 after taking office

Incoming President Joe Biden on Wednesday will immediately reset the nations response to the COVID-19 crisis after he is sworn in to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.As part of a first sweep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021