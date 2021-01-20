Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Outrageous' that data deleted from main UK police computer database, PM Johnson says

Johnson said 213,000 offence records, 175,000 arrest records and 15,000 personal records were being investigated as a result of the computer issues. The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, quoted police chiefs as saying 403,000 records from the Police National Computer might have been deleted, as well as 26,000 DNA records and 30,000 fingerprint records from other databases been deleted.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:31 IST
'Outrageous' that data deleted from main UK police computer database, PM Johnson says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was "outrageous" that hundreds of thousands of police records had been deleted due to a human coding error with the Police National Computer.

A piece of software to weed out records from the database that the computer had no legal right to hold went haywire because of faulty coding and began to automatically delete hundreds of thousands of other records, the Home Office said. "Of course it is outrageous that any data should have been lost but at the moment ... we're trying to retrieve that data," Johnson told parliament, adding that the Home Office (interior ministry) hoped to restore the deleted information.

"We don't know how many cases might be frustrated as a result of what has happened," Johnson said. Johnson said 213,000 offence records, 175,000 arrest records and 15,000 personal records were being investigated as a result of the computer issues.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, quoted police chiefs as saying 403,000 records from the Police National Computer might have been deleted, as well as 26,000 DNA records and 30,000 fingerprint records from other databases been deleted. The data included that from criminals convicted of serious offences while live police investigations had been affected and included DNA marked for indefinite retention following serious offences, Starmer told parliament.

When the Home Office became aware of the incident on Jan. 10, it rushed to stop the automatic deletions. A special command is trying to work out what has been deleted and recover what can be saved. One issue is that the Police National Computer, which holds 13 million records, sits at the heart of a spider's web of other databases and can cascade down deletions into other directories such as the IDENT fingerprint database or the national DNA database.

The Police National Computer is used by police and law enforcement agencies across the United Kingdom. It includes data on those convicted, wanted people, missing people, vehicles, stolen goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malinga announces retirement from franchise cricket

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on Wednesday announced retirement from franchise cricket after Mumbai Indians released him ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.Malinga, the highest-wicket taker in the IPL history, informed his...

Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action

The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline said Wednesday it has suspended work on the pipeline in in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.Bidens Day One plans included moving to revoke a presi...

Glass maker Schott predicts enough vials to go around for COVID-19 vaccines

Germanys unlisted Schott AG, the worlds biggest supplier of speciality glass for medical bottles and syringes, said on Wednesday it did not see any shortage of vials for bottling COVID-19 vaccines. Drugmakers last year warned of limited sup...

Biden to hit reset on nation's fight against COVID-19 after taking office

Incoming President Joe Biden on Wednesday will immediately reset the nations response to the COVID-19 crisis after he is sworn in to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.As part of a first sweep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021