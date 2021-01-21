Motorola Capri Plus aka Moto G30 bags BIS certification; India launch soon

The Moto G30, aka Motorola Capri Plus, has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone in the country.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Motorola Capri Plus with model number XT2129-2 on the BIS website. Earlier this week, the Motorola device with the same model number was also spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site.

Motorola Capri Plus (Motorola G30) appears to be launching soon in India, receives the Indian BIS certification.#Motorola #MotorolaG30 pic.twitter.com/m9jPUlMeos — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 21, 2021

Late last month, the Motorola Capri Plus appeared on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4G chipset along with 4GB of RAM and Android 11 OS.

Motorola Lenovo Capri Spotted On Geekbench.•Android 11•4GB Ram•Snapdragon 662More info: https://t.co/6xLRCtXx8I pic.twitter.com/PKixweyf4Z — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 29, 2020

Recent leaks suggest that the Motorola Moto G30 will come with an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 13MP selfie snapper. The back of the phone is said to house a quad-camera module including a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP tertiary sensor.

Further, the Motorola Moto G30 is said to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The handset may be offered in two memory configurations- 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.