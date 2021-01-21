Left Menu
Vivo X60 Pro+ looks stunning in leaked images; launching today

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be launched in China today at 7:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST) as the latest member of the X60 series that already has two models- the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro. The handset is already available for pre-booking in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

Updated: 21-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

New live images of the Vivo X60 Pro+ have surfaced online hours ahead of the official launch. The leaked images - courtesy of tipster Ankit- show the upcoming handset in Classic Orange and Deep Sea Blue color variants and its looks stunning.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

As for the specifications, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform featuring the 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System that supports both stand-alone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is said to come with a 120Hz AMOLED punch-hole display and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The back of the phone is expected to have a quad-camera setup that may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, a telephoto lens and a portrait sensor.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

As confirmed by the Chinese 3C certification website, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will support 55W fast-charging.

For those unaware, the other two models in the series - that debuted in December 2020 - are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset and support 33W fast-charging technology.

