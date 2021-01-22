Left Menu
Google Calendar now available offline for limited users

Tech giant Google is making one of its key apps available offline, for a limited set of users. The company announced that it has enabled 'offline' support for their web-based Google Calendar.

Tech giant Google is making one of its key apps available offline, for a limited set of users. The company announced that it has enabled 'offline' support for their web-based Google Calendar. The Google calendar doesn't have to be synced to an app on your computer or laptop if you want to access it offline. However, there are other limitations when using Google Calendar without an active internet connection like you can only see your existing events up to the point that your computer was last online.

Another limitation is that users won't be able to create any new events or even edit an existing entry, reported Mashable India. Moreover, one can not send an email to a guest, or access tasks and reminders while using Google's event management platform in offline mode. Just like other Google services such as Docs which support offline mode, a user will get to see the standard warning message - "It looks like you're offline. Some actions might not work" - when accessing Google's calendar and scheduling services in offline mode.

As reported by Mashable, the biggest requirement is that this feature is only available for Google Workspace customers and subscribers, so those with personal accounts will still have to wait for a stable internet connection when they need to view their events and appointments. Admins can enable or disable this feature as needed while end users can also disable it even if their admin switched it on. (ANI)

