Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme X7 / X7 Pro Indian storage, color variants tipped ahead of Feb 4 launch

Ahead of the official launch, storage variants and color options of the Realme X7 series have been tipped. According to tipster @byhimanshu, the Realme X7 will come in two configurations- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB and two colors - Nebula and Space Silver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:26 IST
Realme X7 / X7 Pro Indian storage, color variants tipped ahead of Feb 4 launch

The Realme X7 series is launching in India on February 4th, as per the media invites sent by the company. The series comprising - Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro debuted in China in September 2020 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Ahead of the official launch, storage variants and color options of the Realme X7 series have been tipped. According to tipster @byhimanshu, the Realme X7 will come in two configurations- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB and two colors - Nebula and Space Silver.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro is tipped to come in a single 8GB+128GB option and two shades- Mystic Black and Fantasy.

Specifications (Expected)

Realme X7

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

The device houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro has a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has the Dimensity 1000+ processor coupled with the Mali-G77 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper.

The Realme X7 Pro is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charging.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bluehost Reviews 2021:Features, Pricing, Pros & Cons

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Bluehost is one of the most popular and largest web hosting solutions globally that currently powers over 2 million web...

Australia's tactics at SCG seemed like they didn't realise what Vihari and me were doing, says Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that the Australian tactics during the Sydney Test seemed like they were not able to realise what the bowling all-rounder and Hanuma Vihari were trying to do in that match. Batting out 258 balls with...

WB Governor promises violence-free Assembly elections

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday promised to the people of the state that upcoming Assembly elections will be impartial and violence-free. I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial...

Telcos want govt to clarify the onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitiveness

Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is a security breach in the network post-implementation of the National Security Directive NSD on the telecom sector, according to industry sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021