Realme X7 / X7 Pro Indian storage, color variants tipped ahead of Feb 4 launch

The Realme X7 series is launching in India on February 4th, as per the media invites sent by the company. The series comprising - Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro debuted in China in September 2020 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Ahead of the official launch, storage variants and color options of the Realme X7 series have been tipped. According to tipster @byhimanshu, the Realme X7 will come in two configurations- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB and two colors - Nebula and Space Silver.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro is tipped to come in a single 8GB+128GB option and two shades- Mystic Black and Fantasy.

Specifications (Expected)

Realme X7

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

The device houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro has a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has the Dimensity 1000+ processor coupled with the Mali-G77 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper.

The Realme X7 Pro is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charging.