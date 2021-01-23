Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G live images, retail box leaked ahead of launch

Previous leaks suggest that Oppo Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G that was launched in China last month. The phone will likely come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole on the top left corner of the display and the fingerprint sensor will be placed under the screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:05 IST
Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G live images, retail box leaked ahead of launch
Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

Oppo is expected to launch its next flagship series - Find X3 - in a few weeks. The series will likely have three models- the Oppo Find X3, Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite.

Live images of the Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G, the successor to the Find X2 Lite, have surfaced online along with its retail box. The images come courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) on Twitter, revealing the phone's punch-hole display and quad-camera module at the back.

Previous leaks suggest that Oppo Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G that was launched in China last month. The phone will likely come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole on the top left corner of the display and the fingerprint sensor will be placed under the screen.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X3 Lite will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The phone will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

For photography, the handset will house a quad-camera setup likely comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite may be offered in three color options- Galactic Silver, Azure Blue, and Starry Black.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Anderson hits Sri Lanka for six, but hosts post 381

James Anderson took six wickets as England dismissed Sri Lanka on the stroke of tea for a well-compiled first innings score of 381 on the second day of the second and final test at Galle International Stadium on Saturday.Sri Lanka frustrate...

Malaysia reports 4,275 new coronavirus cases, highest daily infections

Malaysia health authorities reported 4,275 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily infections so far, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 180,455.The Southeast Asian country also reported seven new fatalities, bringi...

COVID-19 vaccine for Airport staff in Karnataka

The Karnataka government said staff members at all airports across the state are considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 and are permitted for vaccination against the virus on a priority basis.Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Serv...

Pak anti-terrorism court jails Hafiz Saeed’s 3 aides in terror financing case

A Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court has sentenced three leaders of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeeds Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD terrorist organisation to six months in prison in a case of terror financing.Saeeds brother-in-law Hafiz Abdur Rehman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021