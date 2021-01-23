Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G live images, retail box leaked ahead of launch

Oppo is expected to launch its next flagship series - Find X3 - in a few weeks. The series will likely have three models- the Oppo Find X3, Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite.

Live images of the Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G, the successor to the Find X2 Lite, have surfaced online along with its retail box. The images come courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) on Twitter, revealing the phone's punch-hole display and quad-camera module at the back.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G live images along with retail box.Got these pics in DM & couldn't find anywhere them on internet. So I'm not sure if they're exclusive to me or not. pic.twitter.com/EK6O4x4DF7 — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 23, 2021

Previous leaks suggest that Oppo Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G that was launched in China last month. The phone will likely come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole on the top left corner of the display and the fingerprint sensor will be placed under the screen.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X3 Lite will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The phone will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

For photography, the handset will house a quad-camera setup likely comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite may be offered in three color options- Galactic Silver, Azure Blue, and Starry Black.