Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google workers to form global union alliance

Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after more than 200 workers at the search engine giant and other units of parent company Alphabet Inc formed a labor union for U.S. and Canadian offices. Alphabet was not immediately available to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:01 IST
Google workers to form global union alliance

Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after more than 200 workers at the search engine giant and other units of parent company Alphabet Inc formed a labor union for U.S. and Canadian offices. Alpha Global was formed in coordination with UNI Global Union, a union federation that represents about 20 million workers globally, and includes unions from countries such as the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and the UK, UNI Global Union said. (https://bit.ly/2Y9DTMb)

"The problems at Alphabet - and created by Alphabet - are not limited to any one country, and must be addressed on a global level," UNI's General Secretary Christy Hoffman said. Alphabet was not immediately available to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that allowing extra attempt in UPSC civil services exam to those who could not appear in their last chance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation would create a cascading effect, detrimental to the...

Mexican president still in charge after COVID-19 diagnosis, government says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the country despite having tested positive for COVID-19, his government said on Monday, as news of the infection threatens to undermine the towering role he has taken in public ...

IIFCL may get Rs 5,000 crore capital support in upcoming Budget

The government is likely to infuse Rs 5,000 crore into India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd in the upcoming Budget to boost investment in the infrastructure sector and accelerate revival of the COVID-19 hit economy, according to sources...

Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds worth Rs 300 cr on India INX

The Asian Development Bank ADB has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX.The 6.15 per cent bonds due in 2030 are rated AAA by SP and Moodys, India INX said in a statement.AD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021