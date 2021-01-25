India successfully test-fires new-generation Akash missile

India on Mondaysuccessfully test-fired the new-generation Akash missile froman integrated test range off the Odisha coast, an officialstatement said.

The surface-to-air missile was launched from ChandipurITR in the afternoon, it said.

The Akash-NG (new-generation) missile will be used bythe Indian Air Force to intercept high-manoeuvring low radarcross-section aerial threats, it said.

''The missile intercepted the target with textbookprecision. The launch met all the test objectives byperforming high manoeuvres during the trajectory.

''The performance of the command and control system,on-board avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missilewas successfully validated during the trial,'' the statementsaid.

During the test launch, the entire flight path of themissile was monitored and the flight data was captured byvarious range instruments. The multi-function radar was testedfor its capability of integration with the system, sourcessaid.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with betterdeployability compared to other similar systems. The testlaunch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL and BELin the presence of the Air Force representatives, thestatement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teamfor the achievement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)