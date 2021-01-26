BRIEF-Amazon.Com Inc Says Co Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans To Create 3,000 New Jobs

BRIEF-Amazon.Com Inc Says Co Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans To Create 3,000 New JobsReuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 12:04 IST
Amazon.com Inc: * SAYS CO EXPANDS BOSTON TECH HUB WITH PLANS TO CREATE 3,000 NEW JOBS
* NEW FACILITY IN BOSTON SEAPORT WILL ADD NEW OFFICE SPACE FOR TEAMS WORKING IN ALEXA, AWS AND AMAZON PHARMACY * CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN 400 ROLES OPEN IN BOSTON AREA, FROM LANGUAGE ENGINEERS TO SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS TO MACHINE LEARNING SCIENTISTS Further company coverage:
Also Read: Premier Oil names Alexander Krane as CFO
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ALEXA