Premier Oil names Alexander Krane as CFO

Premier Oil said on Monday Alexander Krane would take over as its chief financial officer as a reverse takeover of the company by private equity-backed Chrysaor Holdings is set to complete in the first quarter of 2021.

Krane, a former CFO with Aker BP ASA, will replace Richard Rose, who will step down as interim chief executive and finance director of Premier Oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)