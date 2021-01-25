Left Menu
Premier Oil names Alexander Krane as CFO

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:15 IST
Premier Oil names Alexander Krane as CFO
Premier Oil said on Monday Alexander Krane would take over as its chief financial officer as a reverse takeover of the company by private equity-backed Chrysaor Holdings is set to complete in the first quarter of 2021.

Krane, a former CFO with Aker BP ASA, will replace Richard Rose, who will step down as interim chief executive and finance director of Premier Oil.

