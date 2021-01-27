Left Menu

Mentioning other user in Google Docs comment now shows OOO information

If you mention a single user, you'll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return while for multi-person threads, you'll see condensed out of office information. To view more information on each specific person, you can select the info icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 07:09 IST
Mentioning other user in Google Docs comment now shows OOO information
Representative image

When replying to or mentioning a user in a new comment or thread in Google Docs, Google Workspace customers will now automatically see out of office (OOO) information, Google announced on Tuesday.

If you mention a single user, you'll see the OOO banner and information on when they plan to return while for multi-person threads, you'll see condensed out of office information. To view more information on each specific person, you can select the info icon.

Image Credit: Google

The new OOO information feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and it will take up to 15 days for feature visibility. On the other hand, Scheduled Release domains will receive it starting on February 15, 2021.

Image Credit: Google

This feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

There is no admin control for this feature. Also, end-users require no action to get started.

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AP superstition killings: Victims shared parents' belief on

Two women in their twentieskilled by their parents here in a bizarre superstition-related incident shared their parents delusionsal beliefthat they will come alive after their death, a senior policeofficial said on Wednesday.Police have arr...

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

Tova Friedman hid among corpses at Auschwitz amid the chaos of the extermination camps final days.Just 6 years old at the time, the Poland-born Friedman was instructed by her mother to lie absolutely still in a bed at a camp hospital, next ...

Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent pays tribute at National War Memorial

The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent that participated in the 72nd Republic Day Parade yesterday at Rajpath, laid a wreath and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Wednesday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the...

Felt I owed the team that innings: Vihari recalls SCG heroics

Recalling his heroics at the Sydney Cricket Ground SCG against Australia in the third Test, India batsman Hanuma Vihari said he owed his team that innings because of all the trust they showed in him and provided him with opportunity despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021