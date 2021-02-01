Left Menu

Science News Roundup: SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test: the Verge
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test: the Verge

SpaceX's first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to land after an otherwise successful test launch, violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test license, the Verge reported on Friday, citing sources. An investigation was opened that week focusing on the explosive landing and on SpaceX's refusal to stick to the terms of what the FAA authorized, the Verge said.

