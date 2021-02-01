Mobile data, phone services disrupted in Myanmar -residents

Mobile internet data connections and some phone services were disrupted in Yangon on Monday, residents said, hours after Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party had been detained.

Myanmar's national internet connectivity had fallen to 75% of ordinary levels from 3 a.m. local time, internet monitoring service NetBlocks said. (By Reuters Staff)

