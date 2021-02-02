Left Menu

MediaTek's new M80 5G modem supports both mmWave, sub-6 GHz networks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:01 IST
MediaTek's new M80 5G modem supports both mmWave, sub-6 GHz networks
Image Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek has announced a new 5G modem - the M80 - that integrates support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G networks and supports ultra-fast speeds on both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures, reaching a peak speed of 7.67Gbps in the downlink and 3.76Gbps in the uplink.

The M80 modem features MediaTek's signature 5G UltraSave technologies that improve on the single-chip design to provide another layer of extensive power-saving enhancements. Additionally, MediaTek's UltraSave Network Environment Detection and UltraSave OTA Content Awareness technologies dynamically adjust power configuration and operating frequency based on the network environment.

MediaTek's new 5G modem supports a full range of radio access technologies including:

  • 3GPP Release 16 standard
  • Sub-6 GHz and mmWave dual connectivity and carrier aggregation
  • 5G NR (FR1) with more than two carrier aggregation
  • 5G mmWave (FR2) up to 8CC
  • 5G carrier aggregation with Mixed Duplex (TDD + FDD)
  • Dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) ready

The MediaTek M80 5G modem also supports dual 5G SIM, dual 5G NSA and SA networks, and dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR) for more reliable connectivity. The new modem is expected to sample with customers later this year.

Commenting on the launch, JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said, "As 5G rollouts accelerate, mmWave is becoming increasingly important, especially in the U.S. MediaTek's new 5G modem integrates support for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave networks to address this opportunity and give device makers more flexibility."

