WHO team meets with managers, residents in Wuhan

Along with the key Wuhan Institute of Virology, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes and a traditional market tied to the outbreak. The team on Thursday spent 2 hours meeting with managers and residents at the Jiangxinyuan community administrative centre in Wuhans Hanyang District.

PTI | Wuhan | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:16 IST
World Health Organisation investigators looking for clues into the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan say the Chinese side has provided a high level of cooperation but caution against expecting immediate results from the visit. Along with the key Wuhan Institute of Virology, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes and a traditional market tied to the outbreak. The team on Thursday spent 2 hours meeting with managers and residents at the Jiangxinyuan community administrative centre in Wuhan's Hanyang District. Official statistics shows there were at least 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in the community last year among nearly 10,000 people living there when the virus broke out.

Zoologist and team member Peter Daszak praised Wednesday's meetings with staff at the Wuhan institute, including with its deputy director who worked with Daszak to track down the origins of SARS that originated in China and led to the 2003 outbreak.

