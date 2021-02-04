Left Menu

Farmers' protest toolkit: Delhi Police files FIR, suspects Khalistan link

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:49 IST
Farmers' protest toolkit: Delhi Police files FIR, suspects Khalistan link
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has registered an FIR against unnamed persons in connection with the ''toolkit'', which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter, with a top official saying that the initial probe has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group.

Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Thunberg, a top official of the Delhi Police said nobody has been named in the case. Delhi Police's remarks come in the backdrop of global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and Thunberg supporting the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Lending her support to the farmers' agitation, the teen activist had shared ''a toolkit for those who want to help''.

''Here's a toolkit if you want to help,'' tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

Addressing a press conference, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said the Delhi Police has come across a document ''toolkit'' which has an action plan to spread social disharmony in the country and registered a case against its author on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and others.

He said the initial probe has revealed that the 'toolkit' has been created by a pro-Khalistani organisation.

He said documents uploaded on social media have a proper action plan about a digital strike on or before January 26 and tweet storms on January 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be complacent in COVID-19 fight: Maha CM to people

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday asked the authorities and citizens notto become complacent in the fight against coronavirus in viewof its second wave in Britain and Brazil.Speaking during the COVID-19 presentation in ...

TN CM accuses DMK of enacting 'drama' in Rajiv case convicts' release eyeing sympathy

Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday accused the DMK of enacting a political drama onthe issue of release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case with an eye on coming assembly elections.He also questioned why the DMK whi...

Rain, heavy barricading play spoiler at Singhu border protest site

Some put the blame on the rain gods while others cried foul over the sturdy barriers put up by the administration as the usually vibrant and upbeat Singhu border witnessed a rare quiet and uneventful day on Thursday. The Delhi-Haryana highw...

No evidence of COVID vaccine causing 19 deaths: Govt

The government on Thursday termed as absolutely baseless narrative the allegations that it rushed to certify that the COVID-19 vaccination was not the cause of death of 19 health workers, saying no evidence suggests such a link so far and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021