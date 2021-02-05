Left Menu

DCPCR launches digital campaign to remove stigma associated with menstruation

The best cards and posters will be selected and awarded attractive prizes along with a special feature on the creative library on the Menstrual Health Awareness Day website, Sachi Sahelis social media and newsletter, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:17 IST
DCPCR launches digital campaign to remove stigma associated with menstruation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has launched a week-long digital campaign 'Ab Pata Chal Jaane Do' to shed the guilt and shame associated with menstruation, causing trauma, ignored health issues and misdiagnosis for girls, officials said on Thursday.

The campaign launched in collaboration with Sachhi Saheli, an NGO working towards empowering children and women to become agents of change in society, aims to raise awareness on menstruation, break stereotypes and promote menstrual hygiene, they said.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "We must make a collective commitment to breaking the taboo associated with menstruation. Access to reliable information about menstrual health is imperative for everyone's health and life." According to a statement by DCPCR, as part of the campaign a series of events have been organised including Red Spot Challenge, where girls can inspire fellow friends by posting a single/ group picture with a red spot. Other events includes -- sanitary napkin exchange, happy periods greeting card making competition and happy periods poster making competition. The best cards and posters will be selected and awarded attractive prizes along with a special feature on the creative library on the Menstrual Health Awareness Day website, Sachi Saheli's social media and newsletter, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene voices regret over remarks as punishment looms

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed regret on Thursday for some of her incendiary remarks but failed to apologize for supporting violence against Democrats, as she faced punishment in the U.S. House of Representatives....

Canada's Trudeau says scope for closer U.S.-Canada integration on EVs, critical mineral supply

Canada and the United States can collaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles and on supplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for cars and other clean technologies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.T...

Biden says he told Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call last week that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russian activities are over.Biden brought up a host of U.S. concerns with...

Soccer-El-Shahat long-range strike guides Al Ahly to 1-0 win over Al Duhail

Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after winger Hussein El-Shahats long-range finish earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local Qatari champions Al Duhail. Al Ahly striker Walter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021