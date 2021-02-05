DCPCR launches digital campaign to remove stigma associated with menstruation

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has launched a week-long digital campaign 'Ab Pata Chal Jaane Do' to shed the guilt and shame associated with menstruation, causing trauma, ignored health issues and misdiagnosis for girls, officials said on Thursday.

The campaign launched in collaboration with Sachhi Saheli, an NGO working towards empowering children and women to become agents of change in society, aims to raise awareness on menstruation, break stereotypes and promote menstrual hygiene, they said.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "We must make a collective commitment to breaking the taboo associated with menstruation. Access to reliable information about menstrual health is imperative for everyone's health and life." According to a statement by DCPCR, as part of the campaign a series of events have been organised including Red Spot Challenge, where girls can inspire fellow friends by posting a single/ group picture with a red spot. Other events includes -- sanitary napkin exchange, happy periods greeting card making competition and happy periods poster making competition. The best cards and posters will be selected and awarded attractive prizes along with a special feature on the creative library on the Menstrual Health Awareness Day website, Sachi Saheli's social media and newsletter, it stated.

