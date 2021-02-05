Left Menu

5-day national horticulture fair in Bengaluru from Feb 8

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:52 IST
5-day national horticulture fair in Bengaluru from Feb 8

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI): A five-day horticulture fair isto be be held here by the Indian Council for AgriculturalResearch (ICAR)- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research(IIHR) from February 8.

The national fair would be organised under the theme'Horticulture for Start-up and Stand-up India.' For the first time, the event would be held in onlineand offline formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IIHR saidin a statement.

IIHR Director M R Dinesh said farmers from across thecountry can participate in the event through online and'Krishi Vijnana Kendras' would help them to take partvia virtual mode, the statement said.

The fair would feature stalls from public and privatesectors, live demonstrations of improved varieties andtechnologies, farmers-entrepreneurs-scientists interactions,sale of seeds, planting material and products from ICAR-IIHRand other public and private firms for the benefit of theend-users, it said.

IIHR would also showcase the latest technologies and newvarieties of vegetables and flowers, the statement added.

PTI RSNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Germany, Poland, Sweden diplomats for attending 'illegal' rallies demanding release of Navalny

Russia has expelled three European diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden for participating in illegal rallies demanding the release of President Vladimir Putins biggest critic Alexey Navalny. According to an official statement, Russias...

965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020: Govt

A total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.In a written reply to a question in the Lo...

Budget is another 'assault' on farmers, they will have to pay more for petrol-diesel: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over its Budget, saying it was another assault on farmers after the farm laws as they will have to spend more for petrol-diesel and no financial assistance will be given to them...

New museum traces history of Black music across genres

A new museum two decades in the making is telling the interconnected story of Black musical genres through the lens of American history. The National Museum of African American Music, which opened with a virtual ribbon-cutting on Martin Lut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021