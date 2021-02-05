5-day national horticulture fair in Bengaluru from Feb 8

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI): A five-day horticulture fair isto be be held here by the Indian Council for AgriculturalResearch (ICAR)- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research(IIHR) from February 8.

The national fair would be organised under the theme'Horticulture for Start-up and Stand-up India.' For the first time, the event would be held in onlineand offline formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IIHR saidin a statement.

IIHR Director M R Dinesh said farmers from across thecountry can participate in the event through online and'Krishi Vijnana Kendras' would help them to take partvia virtual mode, the statement said.

The fair would feature stalls from public and privatesectors, live demonstrations of improved varieties andtechnologies, farmers-entrepreneurs-scientists interactions,sale of seeds, planting material and products from ICAR-IIHRand other public and private firms for the benefit of theend-users, it said.

IIHR would also showcase the latest technologies and newvarieties of vegetables and flowers, the statement added.

PTI RSNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)