UK lowers terrorism threat level to "substantial"

Britain's terrorism threat level from international terrorism has been lowered to 'substantial' from 'severe', the third highest tier which means an attack is deemed to be likely as opposed to highly likely.

The threat level is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and the security services. It has five levels moving from low to moderate, substantial, severe and critical.

The United Kingdom was moved on to a severe setting last November following attacks in France and Austria.

