Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence - report
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd was not a "suitable person" to hold a gambling licence, a pivotal report commissioned by an industry regulator said on Tuesday.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:30 IST
Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd was not a "suitable person" to hold a gambling licence, a pivotal report commissioned by an industry regulator said on Tuesday. Crown was initially granted a gambling licence for a A$2.2 billion ($1.70 billion) casino tower in Sydney several years ago, but the New South Wales state Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) suspended the licence pending a review prompted by media reports alleging company dealings with organised crime groups.
The ILGA has said it will review the report by retired judge Patricia Bergin before making a final decision on the licence.
