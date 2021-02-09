Left Menu

Business Briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:31 IST
Business Briefs

HDFC Bank has decided to disburse a grant of Rs 5 crore to startups under a special programme to help new-age companies, officials said on Tuesday.

The largest private sector lender wants to focus on startups in education-technologies and skill development creating a social impact, as per an official statement.

It has invited applications from solo entrepreneurs for the programme and tied up with nine incubators to screen, mentor and monitor startups, it said.

This is the fourth edition of the programme and in the last three years, the bank has supported 70 startups having a social impact through grants. * * * * * * * Google Cloud recognises Netmagic as managed service provider * IT solutions provider Netmagic on Tuesday said it has been recognised as a managed service provider by Google Cloud, a long-time partner.

Through the strengthened partnership, it aims to accelerate cloud led transformation for enterprises with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First phase of AP panchayat elections sees 81.42 per cent voter turnout

Eds updating with final voter percentage turnout Amaravati, Feb 9 PTI The first phase of polling for2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.42per cent turnout, the State Election Commission said here onTuesday.The SEC, h...

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...

Ahead of Pak Senate polls, video of PTI lawmakers receiving bribes in 2018 surfaces

A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs PTI lawmakers receiving bribes before the Senate elections in 2018 has surfaced on the social media amid the ongoing war of words between Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and the Opposition on th...

Snow hits transport in Germany's coldest February in almost a decade

Heavy snowfall across Germany has disrupted flights and road and rail travel, with locked-down Germans warned to stay home as temperatures plunge to their lowest so far this winter. Thousands of people in and around the southern city of Nur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021