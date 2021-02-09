Business Briefs

HDFC Bank has decided to disburse a grant of Rs 5 crore to startups under a special programme to help new-age companies, officials said on Tuesday.

The largest private sector lender wants to focus on startups in education-technologies and skill development creating a social impact, as per an official statement.

It has invited applications from solo entrepreneurs for the programme and tied up with nine incubators to screen, mentor and monitor startups, it said.

This is the fourth edition of the programme and in the last three years, the bank has supported 70 startups having a social impact through grants. * * * * * * * Google Cloud recognises Netmagic as managed service provider * IT solutions provider Netmagic on Tuesday said it has been recognised as a managed service provider by Google Cloud, a long-time partner.

Through the strengthened partnership, it aims to accelerate cloud led transformation for enterprises with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms, as per an official statement.

