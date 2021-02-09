Left Menu

UAE's Hope Probe enters Mars orbit in first Arab mission

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 million km journey, allowing it to start sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate. This makes the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:07 IST
The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 million km journey, allowing it to start sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate.

This makes the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet. The Mars programme is part of the UAE's efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. The UAE Space Agency even has a plan for a Mars settlement by 2117. "Contact with #HopeProbe has been established again. The Mars Orbit Insertion is now complete," the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said.

The attempt to lock into orbit around Mars had a 50% chance of failing, Dubai's ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Tuesday. "This is the farthest point in the universe to be reached by Arabs throughout their history ... Our goal is to give hope to all Arabs that we are capable of competing with the rest of the world," he said.

To enter Mars' orbit, the probe needed to burn around half its 800 kg of onboard fuel to slow down enough not to overshoot. This year marks 50 years since independence from Britain and the founding of the UAE. Mars probes launched by China and NASA just after the UAE's lift-off in July are also set to reach the planet this month.

The Emirates Mars Mission, which has cost around $200 million, launched the Hope Probe from a Japanese space centre. It aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time, studying daily and seasonal changes. The UAE first announced plans for the mission in 2014 and launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the big spacefaring nations.

Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space in 2019 when he flew to the International Space Station. To develop and build the Hope Probe, Emiratis and Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) worked with U.S. educational institutions.

