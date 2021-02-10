Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:43 IST
Samsung's Bengaluru R&D centre to explore multi-device
Samsung Electronics said onWednesday it will explore multi-device intelligence, beyond5G, blockchain and data science areas over the next five yearsat its research and development (R&D) facility here.

Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsungslargest R&D facility outside Korea, is celebrating its 25years in India.

Over the years, it has grown into an advanced R&D centrefor Samsung globally, with excellence in wirelesscommunications, multimedia and image processing, artificialintelligence in vision, voice and text technologies andInternet of Things (IoT), a company statement said onWednesday.

''Over the next five years, SRI-B to exploreMulti-DeviceIntelligence, beyond 5G, Blockchain and Data Scienceareaseven as it continues to create strong differentiation forSamsung through innovations in camera technologies, artificialintelligence and 5G'', it said.

SRI-B, which was set up in 1996, will continue to work onadvanced R&D areas such as 5G, AI, IoT, cloud services, aswell as on India-specific innovations for Samsung Galaxysmartphones, it was stated.

SRI-B engineers have filed over 3,200 patents so far andover the last three years there has been a 4X increase in thenumber of patents being filed annually, the statement said.

In this period, there has been an increase in Gen Z andMillennial engineers at SRI-B filing patents and around 80per cent of the patent creators were engineers who filedpatents for the first time in their careers.

''It has been an incredible journey since 1996 as SRI-Bhas been Samsungs pillar of strength.

As we complete yet another milestone, we will focusonbreakthrough innovationswith our refreshed R&D strategythat will lead to shaping of new global lifestyles inspiredfrom India,''saidManaging Director, SRI-B, Dipesh Shah.

On the digital infrastructure side, virtualisation andcontainerisation will be the key technology focus areas forSRI-B going forward.

It will also focus on intensifying community buildingprogrammes with services like 'Samsung Find' that enablesusers to help each other in tracing devices, the statementsaid.

''Since its set up in 1996, SRI-B has worked on manycutting edge technologies and has had many firsts 3Gnetworks, the worlds first 4G, 5G networks, voice over LTE and engineers at the centre have made significantcontributions to Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Samsungnetworks'', it said.

