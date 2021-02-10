EU antitrust regulators accept Aspen offer to cut cancer, ends probe

EU antitrust regulators accepted on Wednesday South African pharmaceutical company Aspen's offer to cut the prices of six cancer drugs by 73% and to set a 10-year price cap in return for ending a three-year long investigation that could have resulted in a hefty fine.

The European Commission said Aspen will also guarantee the supply of the medicines for the next five years, confirming a Reuters report on Feb. 3.

The medicine is used to treat certain serious forms of blood cancer, including myeloma and leukaemia.

