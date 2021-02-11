This Valentine's Day, gift the Dyson Corrale straightener with Intelligent Heat Control Technology

The only hair straightener with flexing plates, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener features pioneering microhinged plate technology, which flex to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on heat.

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology. Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool features three precise temperatures, using a platinum sensor that measures the temperature 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor, which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat. Combined with Dyson's 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology, the Corrale™ straightener also delivers cord-free performance, making it the perfect tool to gift loved ones who want to care for their hair by reducing heat damage without compromising on style.

Dyson hair care tools such as the Dyson Corrale Straightener, Dyson Airwrap styler and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer are available on Dyson.in, at all 8 Dyson Demo Spaces in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and in other cities through Direct to home. The Dyson Hair Care tools are also available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora and Nykaa; select Croma stores; and on select salon partners.

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener is priced at INR 36,900.

About DysonDyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. Having started in a Coach House near Bath, UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. The company directly employs over 14,000 people globally including 6,000 engineers and scientists. Dyson is developing new technologies with global teams focused on solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric motors, vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment, and has 10,551 patents pending globally. Since launching the first bag-less vacuum cleaner - the DC01- in 1993, Dyson has expanded into multiple product categories. These include: Haircare, with the launch of the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer, the Dyson Airwrap™ styler and the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, the Professional category with the Dyson Air blade hand dryer, Environmental Care with various purifying fans and heaters, and Lighting. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437301/Dyson_Corrale.jpg

