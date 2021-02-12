Gmail search results become more comprehensive with email aliases

Gmail search results will now display all emails associated with a specific address along with the aliases it is part of (if any) whenever you search for an email address. With this change, search results will be more comprehensive.

Google says that the search results will be pulled from the to, from, cc, and bcc fields, or anywhere in the email. This will eliminate the need to remember all of someone's aliases and run multiple searches for each in Gmail.

For those unaware, an email alias is an alternate address used for receiving mail, in addition to a user's primary address. People may use an alias email address because of many reasons like their official name changes, preferred names, acquisitions and subsidiaries or company rebrands.

Further, if you want to retrieve results for the exact query only, you can enclose it in quotation marks.

"This will also apply to multiple inbox sections based on search queries that have an email(s). Labels are not affected by this change," Google said.

The new Gmail feature is available to all Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.