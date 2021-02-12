Left Menu

Gmail search results become more comprehensive with email aliases

Google says that the search results will be pulled from the to, from, cc, and bcc fields, or anywhere in the email. This will eliminate the need to remember all of someone's aliases and run multiple searches for each in Gmail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:00 IST
Gmail search results become more comprehensive with email aliases
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Gmail search results will now display all emails associated with a specific address along with the aliases it is part of (if any) whenever you search for an email address. With this change, search results will be more comprehensive.

Google says that the search results will be pulled from the to, from, cc, and bcc fields, or anywhere in the email. This will eliminate the need to remember all of someone's aliases and run multiple searches for each in Gmail.

For those unaware, an email alias is an alternate address used for receiving mail, in addition to a user's primary address. People may use an alias email address because of many reasons like their official name changes, preferred names, acquisitions and subsidiaries or company rebrands.

Further, if you want to retrieve results for the exact query only, you can enclose it in quotation marks.

"This will also apply to multiple inbox sections based on search queries that have an email(s). Labels are not affected by this change," Google said.

The new Gmail feature is available to all Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says COVID-19 fatalities in Africa surged amid new variants

Nairobi Kenya, February 12 ANIXinhua The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Africa has spiked as the continent grapples with local transmission of highly contagious strains of the virus, the World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday....

Tej Pratap Yadav sends 50,000 'Azadi Patra' to President for Lalu's release

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadavs elder son and party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday sent 50,000 postcard letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to release the former Bihar Chief Minister from jail on humanitar...

US secures 200 more doses of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

The United States has secured an additional 200 doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday local time. Just this afternoon, we signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 mil...

Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Asserting that it is raj dharma to take action against criminals, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the law is being drafted to take action against stone-pelters. It is raj dharma to take action again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021