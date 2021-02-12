Google adds new editing capabilities to Photos app on Android

Google is rolling out a new update to the Google Photos app on Android that brings an updated video editor and more photo editing features which were previously available on Pixel devices.

"Last year, we launched a new, more helpful photo editor in the Google Photos app on Android with easy-to-use granular adjustments and smart suggestions to help perfect your shots. Today, we're adding even more editing capabilities to Google Photos so you can easily fine-tune your memories - no expertise needed," Google wrote in a blog post.

With this update, Android users will get a new video editor the Google Photos app that will allow them to crop, change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits -including brightness, contrast, saturation and warmth - and do much more. The new video editing features were previously available in Google Photos on iOS and in the coming weeks, they will reach most Android users.

Further, the update introduces new editing features including:

Portrait Blur - to blur the background post-snap

to blur the background post-snap Portrait Light - to improve the lighting on faces in portraits

Google says these effects utilize machine learning to transform your portraits and work on images from the past, even if they were not taken in portrait mode. Google Photos users can continue to use the Blur and Color Pop feature at no cost.

Furthermore, Google One members will get access to other new machine learning-powered effects or super filters that apply complex edits with just one tap. The update also brings Dynamic suggestions to enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it's needed and sky suggestions that boost and adjusting the colour and contrast in the sky.

All these photo editing features will roll out to Google One members over the next few days via the latest Google Photos app on Android devices. Pixel users will still be able to use the editing features at no additional cost.