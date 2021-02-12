Left Menu

Realme to launch budget 5G smartphones in India soon

The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series will likely comprise three models- Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. Earlier this week, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was spotted in a TENAA listing with a 6.5-inch LCD, a 4,880mAh battery, 5G connectivity and Android 11 OS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:48 IST
Realme to launch budget 5G smartphones in India soon
Representative image

Last week, Realme launched the 5G-powered X7 series in India and now it seems the company is gearing up to launch budget 5G smartphones in the country.

In a tweet on Friday, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company made 5G smartphones affordable by launching the Realme X7 at less than Rs 20,000 and asked users whether they should make 5G smartphones even more economical.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 series, the successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series, is expected to debut in India very soon as recently the company teased Narzo 30's retail box and asked fans to give suggestions regarding the design of the retail box.

The upcoming Narzo 30 series will likely comprise three models- Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. Earlier this week, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was spotted in a TENAA listing with a 6.5-inch LCD, a 4,880mAh battery, 5G connectivity and Andorid 11 OS.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit wishes Shriram Nene on his birthday with heartfelt post

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit on Friday wished her husband Shriram Nene on his birthday by penning a heartfelt note for him. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her husband, wishing him on the occasio...

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu reunite for thriller 'Dobaaraa'

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu are reuniting for a new age thriller titled Dobaaraa. Anurag took to Twitter to share an announcement teaser of the upcoming film. He wrote, See what happens when you travel time across t...

Voltas Q3 profit jumps 46 pc at Rs 129 cr

Tata Group company VoltasLtd on Friday reported a 46.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.64 crore for December quarter 2020-21.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 87.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year,...

Plane slides off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport; no injuries

A plane with 77 people on board slid off a taxiway before takeoff at Pittsburgh International Airport, but no injuries were reported.Delta Air Lines Flight 2231 was about to depart when it slid partway into a ditch around 630 p.m. Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021