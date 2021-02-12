Realme to launch budget 5G smartphones in India soon

Last week, Realme launched the 5G-powered X7 series in India and now it seems the company is gearing up to launch budget 5G smartphones in the country.

In a tweet on Friday, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company made 5G smartphones affordable by launching the Realme X7 at less than Rs 20,000 and asked users whether they should make 5G smartphones even more economical.

We made 5G smartphones affordable by launching the #realmeX7 at less than 20K. Should we make 5G smartphones even more economical?RT & reply using #DemocratizerOf5G. — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 series, the successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series, is expected to debut in India very soon as recently the company teased Narzo 30's retail box and asked fans to give suggestions regarding the design of the retail box.

3 Million young players have chosen the performance-oriented #Narzobyrealme series so far. Now calling all gaming enthusiasts to choose your favourite Narzo smartphone box. 1 lucky fan will win a new narzo phone!Head here to #realmeCommunity for voting: https://t.co/sRIK7rZNw4 pic.twitter.com/uUeaRJTjGs — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 8, 2021

The upcoming Narzo 30 series will likely comprise three models- Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. Earlier this week, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro was spotted in a TENAA listing with a 6.5-inch LCD, a 4,880mAh battery, 5G connectivity and Andorid 11 OS.