UP Police launches digital outreach programme for women safety

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:01 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday launched a new digital outreach programme to woman, aimed at their safety, security and empowerment.

The programme “Humari Surakhsa: Mobile haanth mein, 1090 saath mein” has been launched through the state’s women telephone helpline service 1090 also called ‘Women Power Line – 1090''.

The programme is aimed at reaching women digitally and create awareness among them, Additional Director General Neera Rawat of UP Police’s Women Powerline wing.

“We want to instil fear amongst offenders. But at the same time, we believe that the solution to women-related issues lies in impacting the minds and bringing a cultural change too,'' she said. “The campaign will be spread in a phased manner to cover all net users and amplify our outreach among households, including rural and urban, and students and persuade them to join hands with WPL-1090 through digital platforms and spread the word,” said ADJ Rawat.

Explaining shortcomings of traditional modes of outreach and positive factors of digital outreach, the ADG also shared a digital outreach roadmap, called “Digital Chakravyuh” which she said would help in creating a “360-degree ecosystem for women safety” in Uttar Pradesh.

