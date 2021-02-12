Left Menu

Email address aliases now part of Gmail's search bar results

American multinational technology company Google has announced on Friday that now all associated email aliases will show up in Gmail's search bar. Email aliases are alternative addresses that users can use to receive emails.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:00 IST
Email address aliases now part of Gmail's search bar results
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American multinational technology company Google has announced on Friday that now all associated email aliases will show up in Gmail's search bar. Email aliases are alternative addresses that users can use to receive emails. According to Mashable, last year Google introduced major changes to Gmail for G Suite that put together its core services like video, chat, email, files, and tasks under one roof. Now, Google is expanding that capability.

Google noted that people often create an email alias in situations where they have changed their official names, when an organization has been acquired by another company, created new subsidiaries, or gone through a rebranding process. This will help users to sort their email by adding categories such as work or school after your username, separated by a plus symbol. This new change basically expands the type of results that show up in Gmail's search feature in addition to emails linked to the primary email address. Users can still search for exact results by enclosing an email address in quotation marks, be it in the primary inbox or other inbox sections. This won't affect labels, though.

As per Mashable, this change is available to all Google Workspace customers with Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus accounts. Users of G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Non-profit tiers can also use the new feature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the states Budget for 2021-22 would focus on education, health security, employment and self-reliance.The budget, to be presented in the state Assembly when the session starts next m...

IDBI Bank board approves setting off accumulated losses against securities premium account

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank on Friday said its board has approved a proposal of setting off the lenders accumulated losses by April 1, 2021, in full or partially, by using the balance in the securities premium account. The Board of Directors, ...

Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police arrests fifth accused

The Delhi Police has arrested the fifth accused in the killing of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma allegedly by a group of men following a quarrel at a birthday party in outer Delhis Mangolapuri area, police said.Sharmas brother Mannu 19, however, ...

3 killed in firing in gymnastics hall of college in Haryana's Rohtak

Three persons were killed and a few others injured in a firing incident in the gymnastics hall of a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021