France fines Google 1.1 mln euros over hotel rankings practices

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:17 IST
Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros ($1.34 million) fine after a probe found that Google's hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers, France's finance ministry and fraud watchdog said on Monday.
The ministry and watchdog also said in a statement that Google has amended its hotel rankings practices since September 2019.
($1 = 0.8238 euros)
