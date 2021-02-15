Left Menu

French finance minister: wants EU plan on space launchers by June

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a conference on Monday that he wanted the European Union to provide a roadmap regarding space launchers by June. The European Union will pursue a more aggressive European space strategy to prevent being muscled out by U.S. and Chinese launcher technology, setting up an European alliance with industry this year, said an EU official last month.

Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.

