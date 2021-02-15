Left Menu

TCS launches Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Centre in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:03 IST
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers accelerate innovation.

The new centre includes an automotive garage set-up with access to the latest technologies for customers and partners to experiment, co-innovate, build prototypes, and launch solutions in an agile manner, a statement said.

This is achieved using TCS solutions and accelerators including TCS' Autoscape and TCS' Autonomous Vehicle Development platform, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous, electric, and connected capabilities, it added.

The centre showcases solutions that digitalise value chain functions, including those for product lifecycle management, connected supply chains, digital customer experience and managing enterprise intelligence and AI.

Additionally, the centre provides customers with access to the cutting edge research and innovation being carried out at various TCS Pace Ports, as well as to the larger start-up ecosystem which is part of TCS' Co-Innovation Network, the statement said.

After the initial ideation and prototyping at the center, TCS will help customers realise those use cases, and take them from lab grade to industry grade, leveraging its cloud capabilities and customer-specific contextual knowledge, it added.

''TCS has been partnering with leading manufacturers in their growth and transformation initiatives. Our new Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center, right in the heart of Troy's manufacturing hub, is our latest investment towards helping customers scale up and accelerate innovation, leveraging the larger ecosystem,'' TCS Head, Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing Partha Reddy said.

This center also reflects TCS' commitment to invest and create next generation technology jobs in the region, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

