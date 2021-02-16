Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd Test (Final)

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard at the end of second Test between India and England on day four, here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: 329 England 1st innings: 134 India 2nd Innings: 286 England 2nd Innings: (Overnight 53/3) Rory Burns c V Kohli b R Ashwin 25 Dom Sibley lbw b A Patel 3 Dan Lawrence st R Pant b R Ashwin 26 Jack Leach c R Sharma b A Patel 0 Joe Root c A Rahane b A Patel 33 Ben Stokes c V Kohli b R Ashwin 8 Ollie Pope c I Sharma b A Patel 12 Ben Foakes c A Patel b K Yadav 2 Moeen Ali st R Pant b K Yadav 43 Olly Stone lbw b K Yadav 0 Stuart Broad not out 5 Extras: (B-6, LB-1) 7 Total: (all out in 54.2 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-49, 3-50, 4-66, 5-90, 6-110, 7-116, 8-116, 9-126. Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-3-13-0, Axar Patel 21-5-60-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-5-53-3, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-6-0, Kuldeep Yadav 6.2-1-25-2.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

