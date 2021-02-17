Left Menu

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

The Microsoft Office app requires iPadOS 13.0 or later and is available on the App Store for free. To unlock the full Office experience, you will need Microsoft 365 subscription.

Image Credit: App Store

Microsoft has announced the availability of the Office app on Apple's iPad. The app combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps - the most widely used tools for working with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations - in a single, easy-to-use iPadOS-optimized application to boost your productivity.

"Office is now available on iPad: We're combining the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know into a single, iPadOS-optimized app. Plus, you'll see additional tools to keep you more productive than ever. For example, you'll be able to quickly create and sign PDFs, and transform pictures into documents," reads the app description in the Apple App Store.

Here's what you can do with the Microsoft Office app:

  • Create, edit, and collaborate on Office documents in real-time.
  • Use templates to easily get started with your resume, budget, presentations, and other documents.
  • Easily store, access and search for Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in your personal cloud storage, on your device, or across your organization (if using a work account).
  • Snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button.
  • Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.
  • Design a PowerPoint presentation by simply selecting the pictures of your choice from your device.
  • Convert recent screenshots - appearing as suggestions in the Office app - to PDF or PPT
  • Create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Microsoft Lens features.
  • Instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.
  • Insert date, shape, image and notes in PDFs
  • Sign PDFs using your finger or Apple Pencil.
  • Quickly jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes.

