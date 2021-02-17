Left Menu

EU civil rights groups want ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws

Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday launched a petition seeking the support of one million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence (AI) due this year. Surveillance tools such as facial recognition systems have triggered concerns about risks to privacy and fundamental rights and that they could be exploited by repressive regimes to commit human rights violations.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:31 IST
EU civil rights groups want ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws
Image Credit: Max Pixel

Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday launched a petition seeking the support of one million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence (AI) due this year.

Surveillance tools such as facial recognition systems have triggered concerns about risks to privacy and fundamental rights and that they could be exploited by repressive regimes to commit human rights violations. The EU executive plans to announce a legislative proposal on AI in the first quarter of the year, which is expected to cover high-risk sectors such as healthcare, energy, transport, and parts of the public sector.

The group made up of the Civil Liberties Union for Europe, Reclaim Your Face, European Digital Rights, Privacy International, and about 26 other organizations, warned of the dangers of biometric data captured via CCTV cameras and facial recognition technology. The coalition, which aims to gather one million signatures so it can take part directly in the legislative process, said it has already collected evidence of vast and systemic abuses of people's biometric data across Europe.

"This is about everyone's control over their own future," Orsolya Reich, senior advocacy officer at the Civil Liberties Union for Europe, said in a statement. "We can already see this happening with the way AI is used to make decisions about us. Biometric mass surveillance will just feed more data from more people into these systems and make these practices even more widespread and harmful," she said.

The EU's rights watchdog, the Vienna-based EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, last year sounded the alarm on the risks of using AI in predictive policing, medical diagnoses, and targeted advertising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MYSUN launches asset vehicle, MYSUN (Plus)

New Delhi, Delhi, India, February 17 ANINewsVoir With an aim to consolidate and service its large and rapidly growing customer base, MYSUNs new venture will provide bespoke solar energy solutions to large corporate, industrial and commercia...

Stop politicising Ram Temple drive for political mileage: Champat Rai to Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy

By Pragya Kaushika Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trusts General Secretary, Champat Rai, alleged that the opposition leaders are politicising the Samarpan Nidhi drive for Ram Temple in Ayodhya for political mileage.This comes as Janata D...

Robot gliders probe huge iceberg's impact on penguin island's ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering evidence to determine whether a massive Antarctic iceberg might have harmed wildlife there, scientists said We...

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021