Clubhouse faces Indonesia ban if fails to register with authorities - official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: engadget

Social app Clubhouse has yet to register with authorities in Indonesia and could be banned if it fails to comply with local regulations, a communications ministry official said on Wednesday.

Indonesian regulations compel tech platforms to register as an Electronic System Operator (PSE) in seeking permission to operate. Dedy Permadi, a ministry spokesman, said a ministerial regulation became effective on Nov. 24 and operators have six months from that date to register.

