Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Google has introduced "Cloud Domains" to make it easier for you to register and manage custom domains within Google Cloud. It improves the custom domain experience, enhances security, and supports stronger integrations around Domain Name Server (DNS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).

Cloud Domains uses Google Domains, an internet domain name registration service offered by Google, as the registrar and offers hassle-free domain renewal experience through Cloud Billing. Further, it gives you the ability to manage all permissions in one place via Identity and Access Management (IAM). IAM allows you to assign access to specific Google Cloud resources and prevents unwanted access to other resources.

Image Credit: Google Cloud

With Cloud domains, you gain a number of other benefits including:

It simplifies the entire process by enabling customers to register domain names natively within Google Cloud via the Google Cloud Console UI, gcloud command line, and API.

It performs automatic domain verification based on user accounts.

Cloud Domains is available in all locations where Google Cloud is available.

In terms of security, Cloud Domains provides one-click DNSSEC configuration when used in conjunction with Cloud DNS

Cloud Domains provides three privacy-protection options for most domain suffixes, allowing you to limit your personal information available to the public

"Using custom domain names can be a cumbersome process: you need to register a domain with a domain name registrar, verify the domain, and finally configure the DNS to map to your cloud products and services. At Google Cloud, we want to make it easy for you to register and use custom domains within our platform," Google wrote in a blog post.