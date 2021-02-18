Left Menu

NEDC at Guwahati to catalyse digital empowerment of northeast region

The North East Data Centre NEDC at Guwahati -- whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister on Thursday through video conferencing -- will have state-of-the-art network and security operating centres, and the advanced facility is expected to catalyse the digital empowerment of the region, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:55 IST
NEDC at Guwahati to catalyse digital empowerment of northeast region

The North East Data Centre (NEDC) at Guwahati -- whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister on Thursday through video conferencing -- will have state-of-the-art network and security operating centres, and the advanced facility is expected to catalyse the digital empowerment of the region, officials said. The facility -- to be built at an outlay of Rs 350 crore -- will host the e-governance initiatives for the northeastern States and strength entire BPO ecosystem, startups and IT infrastructure in the region. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been entrusted with the establishment of the North-East Data Centre (NEDC) at Guwahati, Assam. Officials privy to the development said the state-of-the-art data centre has been planned for initial capacity of 200 server racks, with space planning for an additional 200 server racks in future expansion, that will be cloud-ready, offering on-demand services. The network operating centre will monitor and manage the critical ICT infrastructure, ensuring 24x7 availability of services. A sustainable design approach has been taken that will minimise the impact on the surrounding environment by using green building materials, reducing energy requirement through design strategies and generating green energy through rooftop solar panels, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in Tripura for suspected involvement in arms racket

A 20-year-old man from Biharhas been arrested in Tripura in connection with suspected armssmuggling, a police officer said.Acting on a tip-off, police raided Goalabasti here onTuesday and chased some persons, suspected to be involved inarms...

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, Treasury yields climb

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields continued to climb. The SP 500 index gave up 0.8 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down slightly more, 1.1 per cent. The D...

Mixed day for Indian judokas in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

Aiming to secure vital ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Indian judokas had a mixed day on Thursday at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam being held under strict coronavirus regulations.Vijay Yadav mens 60kg beat Israeli Adam Jazan but...

''Mercenary'' donor to be sentenced in campaign finance scheme

A once high-flying political fundraiser who prosecutors say gave illegal campaign contributions to Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham and a host of other US politicians while secretly working for foreign governments is set to be sentenced Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021